Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.