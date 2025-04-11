Seaport Res Ptn Expects Higher Earnings for PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $90.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

