Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for Boeing Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

