Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Malibu Boats from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Baird R W cut Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 6.5 %

MBUU opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $520.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

