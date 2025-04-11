Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,629.76. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $123,316.62. This trade represents a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,792 shares of company stock worth $989,442. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trupanion Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.97 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.