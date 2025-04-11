SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

