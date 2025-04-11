Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054.96. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $3,339,500.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $316.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.34. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

