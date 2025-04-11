Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
M Winkworth Price Performance
Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.66) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.73. The company has a market capitalization of £26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
M Winkworth Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.