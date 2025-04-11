Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

M Winkworth Price Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.66) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 155 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.73. The company has a market capitalization of £26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.