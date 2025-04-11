Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Estimate for ePlus Q2 Earnings

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ePlus in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ePlus’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ePlus Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. ePlus has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

