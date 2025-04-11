Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.