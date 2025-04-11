Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SIEB opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
