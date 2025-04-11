Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Silicon Laboratories worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

