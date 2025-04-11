Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $35.45. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 222,235 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.