Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $35.45. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 222,235 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

