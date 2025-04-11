Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Chairman Buys $1,875,451.06 in Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith bought 125,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $1,875,451.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,207,968 shares in the company, valued at $18,095,360.64. The trade was a 11.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sinclair Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $876.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com cut Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

