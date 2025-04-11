Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

