Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

SWKS stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

