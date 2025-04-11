Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.85 and traded as low as $26.80. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 6,535 shares.

Spine Injury Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and a PE ratio of -297.59.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Spine Injury Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,527.48%.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.