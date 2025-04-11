Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $625.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $675.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.30.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $553.91 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $583.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

