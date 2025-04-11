Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $50.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYRE. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,385 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,621,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,320,000 after purchasing an additional 363,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 330,553 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,575 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,578,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

