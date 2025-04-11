Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$129.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.42.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Price Performance

About Stantec

Shares of STN opened at C$116.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$129.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.