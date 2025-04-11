Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $143.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTZ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MasTec by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

