Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $287.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $323.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PWR. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Shares of PWR opened at $263.23 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 224.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

