Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ford Motor Call Options (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 212,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 165,538 call options.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the period. NCP Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,853,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

