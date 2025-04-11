Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 8,339 call options.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:KGC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Read Our Latest Report on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.