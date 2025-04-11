Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Novavax Call Options (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 12,485 call options.

NVAX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $873.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 300.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,894 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Novavax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

