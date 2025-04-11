StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

