StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of DIT stock opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.