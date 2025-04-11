StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brightcove by 99.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.