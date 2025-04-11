StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

