StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $176.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
