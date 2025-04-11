StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

