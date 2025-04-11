StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of -0.04. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
