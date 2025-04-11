StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

