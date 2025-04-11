StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of MMLP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
