StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

About Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

