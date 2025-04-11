StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRA. Citigroup lowered shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. Analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 197.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ProAssurance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.