StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sandy Spring Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.