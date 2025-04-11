StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 121,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

