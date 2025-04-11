StockNews.com Downgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Hold

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. Cabot has a 12 month low of $73.63 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 146,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Cabot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 16,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 10,385.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.