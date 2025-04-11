StockNews.com Downgrades NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Sell

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

