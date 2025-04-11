StockNews.com Downgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Hold

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $558.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.57. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

