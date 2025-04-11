StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on BGSF from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.28. BGSF has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BGSF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BGSF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

