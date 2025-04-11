StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAC. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden National

Camden National Stock Down 4.9 %

CAC stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $615.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Camden National by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden National by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.