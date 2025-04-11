StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.4 %
USAT opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $514.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.