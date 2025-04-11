StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.4 %

USAT opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $514.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

