StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7,518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by ($58.15). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 1,386.66% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.

