StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Cemtrex stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7,518.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($16.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by ($58.15). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 1,386.66% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.