StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
Euro Tech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
