StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.53.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
