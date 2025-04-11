StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

First Capital stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.53.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,824,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

