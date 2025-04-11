StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 500.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,290 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in JOYY by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 680,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 127,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

