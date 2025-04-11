StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.