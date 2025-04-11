StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.71. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 69,197 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,186.25. The trade was a 5.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

