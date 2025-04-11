StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.71. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.