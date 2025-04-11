StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

