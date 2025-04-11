StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.