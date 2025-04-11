StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Hold

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.