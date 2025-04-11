StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to Hold

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 74,131.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

