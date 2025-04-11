STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.23 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.95). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.08), with a volume of 46,905 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get STV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STVG

STV Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.23. The company has a market capitalization of £74.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

STV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.