SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of SunCoke Energy worth $74,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 70,786 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,848,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 163,839 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXC opened at $8.62 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $726.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

